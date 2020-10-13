ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.