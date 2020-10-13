Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $37.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 603.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter.

CNST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 8,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,845. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.91. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

