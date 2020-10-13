Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

CNST stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 431,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.91. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 603.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.