ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $2.19 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01140861 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,935,231 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.