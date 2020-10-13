Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,270. Continental has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

