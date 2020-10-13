Contrasting Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.50 -$188.40 million $0.38 23.11 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lions Gate Entertainment and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group was founded in 1999 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

