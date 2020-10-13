Contrasting Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and DraftKings (NYSE:DKNG)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Everi has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Everi and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 5 1 3.17 DraftKings 0 7 15 0 2.68

Everi presently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. DraftKings has a consensus price target of $54.09, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everi is more favorable than DraftKings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everi and DraftKings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $533.23 million 1.45 $16.52 million $0.28 32.25 DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than DraftKings.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi -17.78% -3,484.76% -4.41% DraftKings N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everi beats DraftKings on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Cash access services; Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

