Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,678 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,464.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,259. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

