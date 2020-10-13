Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 416 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,995 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,006,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,066,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.