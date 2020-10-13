Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,274 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,577,000 after buying an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,666,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $66.33. 2,832,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

