Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,107. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

