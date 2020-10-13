Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Vista Investment Management increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 419.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,228,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.41. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $99.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.