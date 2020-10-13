Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,486,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

