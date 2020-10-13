Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 142,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.69. 245,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,646,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. 140166 decreased their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

