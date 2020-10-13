Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,115 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. 47,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

