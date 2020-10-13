Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $241.19. 27,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average of $202.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

