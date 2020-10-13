Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,803,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,239,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,139,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750,169 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.03. 1,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

