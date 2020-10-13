Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,211,000 after purchasing an additional 676,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 162,077 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,607,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 855,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 586,913 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. 29,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,259. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

