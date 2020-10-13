Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after buying an additional 1,104,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after buying an additional 578,053 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 34,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

