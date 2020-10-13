Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $103.35.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

