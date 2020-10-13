Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,317,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,958,000 after acquiring an additional 183,759 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,322,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 697,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,126. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

