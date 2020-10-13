Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $68,001,000.

VB stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.03. 2,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,168. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67.

