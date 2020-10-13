Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after buying an additional 807,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,651,000 after buying an additional 457,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after buying an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,072,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.11. 40,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,133. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

