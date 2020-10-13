Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,538. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.