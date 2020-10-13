Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 259,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,162,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 449,413 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,053. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

