Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,587. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

