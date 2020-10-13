Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,920,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 722,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 641,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

