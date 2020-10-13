Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.36. 52,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,431. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

