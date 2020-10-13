Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. 2,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

