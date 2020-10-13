Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115,798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 398.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,798 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 107,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.