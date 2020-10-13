Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,309 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,381,000 after buying an additional 189,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

