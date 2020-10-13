Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,624 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3,033.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of IDHQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,219. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.