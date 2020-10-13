Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 613,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The firm has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.