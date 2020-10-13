Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.85. 7,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

