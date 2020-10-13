Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.20. 46,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,723. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

