Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ameren by 274.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

NYSE:AEE traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,411. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

