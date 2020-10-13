Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.33. 273,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The stock has a market cap of $828.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.96. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $168.12 and a 52-week high of $309.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

