Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,075 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,631 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

