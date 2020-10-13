Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 43,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,655. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $135.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

