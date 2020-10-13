Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.19. 10,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $81.70.

