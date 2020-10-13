Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.28. 87,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,544. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $176.80. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

