Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 244.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. 48,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,920. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

