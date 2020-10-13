Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.21.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $306.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 1.51. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day moving average of $244.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $15,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $71,944,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,335 shares of company stock worth $58,052,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.