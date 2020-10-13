Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.87 ($52.78).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €44.74 ($52.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.13 and a 200-day moving average of €35.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.