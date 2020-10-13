Cowen Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $39.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.96.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,717,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,822,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

