Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Cowen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 52.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cowen by 47.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cowen by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.