Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 33,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733. The company has a market cap of $362.48 million, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

