Cream Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.61 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $37.40 or 0.00328532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00270911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01497220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00155498 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

