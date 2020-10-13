Cred Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Cred has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $14.22 million and $1.04 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and UEX.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00269401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.01470876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00154930 BTC.

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

