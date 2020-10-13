Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.86.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $345.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total value of $2,787,703.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,495,232.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $8,249,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 40.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,137,000 after buying an additional 353,091 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 308,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Immersion Capital LLP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Immersion Capital LLP now owns 258,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,281,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.